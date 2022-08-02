WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A large police presence was seen surrounding a residence in West Jordan after a man threatened a woman with a metal rod on Tuesday morning.

West Jordan Police first responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence near 1700 West and 8700 South around 4 a.m.

The suspect, a male, had threatened a woman with a metal rod before authorities arrived at the scene. The suspect was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

His identity has not been released at this time.

Authorities say the man is facing two felony charges of aggravated assault with a weapon and using a weapon in the presence of a child.

Details on the case remain limited at this time.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.