Man arrested after stabbing dog to death in SLC motel

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for stabbing a dog to death on Saturday.

Salt Lake City Police have identified the suspect as 46-year-old Daniel Ethington. Police say the stabbing happened at the Gateway Inn in Salt Lake City.

The motel room where the incident occurred does not belong to the suspect and police say he was trespassing at the time.

When questioned by police, the events recounted by Ethington did not match the evidence found on the scene. Ethington claimed he stabbed the dog in self-defense to stop the dog from biting him.

The suspect recalled stabbing the dog once before the dog jumped onto the bed and bled out. But when investigators looked at the scene, there was hardly any blood found on the bed. Most of the blood was found in the dog’s crate and on the motel walls.

The dog’s body has not been found. Police say Ethington removed the body from the scene and never notified law enforcement or animal control about the incident.

The dog’s owner tells police the suspect has threatened to kill his dog on more than one occasion. Motel management is aware of the suspect and says he is not welcome at the property.

Police have arrested Ethington on two charges including aggravated cruelty to animals and criminal trespassing. He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.