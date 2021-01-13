Man arrested after skateboarding naked in front of children in West Valley City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) — A man was arrested after police say he stripped down naked and skateboarded naked at a skatepark where children were present in West Valley City Tuesday.

According to a probable cause statement, West Valley City officers responded to the West Valley Skatepark for a report of a man riding a skateboard while naked.

Officers arrived on the scene to find Elvis Sabanagic, 29, riding a skateboard naked with approximately 30 to 40 people at the skatepark present, including some children who were about 6 years of age.

Sabanagic arrived at the skatepark fully clothed and took off his clothes once he arrived at the skatepark, a probable cause statement said. Officers said the suspect had marijuana, a lighter, and tin foil molded into the shape of a pipe in his possession when he was arrested.

Sabanagic was taken into custody and faces potential charges of lewdness involving a child, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Transfer of Power

FULL COVERAGE: Transfer of Power