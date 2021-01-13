Man arrested after skateboarding naked in front of children in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) — A man was arrested after police say he stripped down naked and skateboarded naked at a skatepark where children were present in West Valley City Tuesday.

According to a probable cause statement, West Valley City officers responded to the West Valley Skatepark for a report of a man riding a skateboard while naked.

Officers arrived on the scene to find Elvis Sabanagic, 29, riding a skateboard naked with approximately 30 to 40 people at the skatepark present, including some children who were about 6 years of age.

Sabanagic arrived at the skatepark fully clothed and took off his clothes once he arrived at the skatepark, a probable cause statement said. Officers said the suspect had marijuana, a lighter, and tin foil molded into the shape of a pipe in his possession when he was arrested.

Sabanagic was taken into custody and faces potential charges of lewdness involving a child, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.