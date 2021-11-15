Man arrested after shooting up Draper pizza shop for late order

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after shooting at pizza shop employees for not having a pizza order ready in time.

The Draper Police Department has identified the suspect as 32-year-old Paul Fracasso. Police say two men entered a Papa John’s in Draper on Sunday evening around 7 p.m.

They had come to pick up a pizza order that they ordered ahead on the phone. Employees explained their system was down and the order had not been processed. The two men became very agitated at this time and began swearing at the three employees who were working.

When the two men were asked to leave, they refused. The suspects eventually left but returned to the store around 8:45 p.m. that same night. Five to six gunshots were shot towards the store’s front entrance.

One victim recalled seeing the glass shatter in front of him while ducking to the floor and crawling to the back office for safety. Another victim sustained cuts on his face from exploding glass shards in the same area of the store.

The victims told police the suspect was riding a blue and white dirt bike when he fled the scene of the crime. About 10 minutes later, police drove by a home with an open garage where two men and a dirtbike that matched the victims’ descriptions could be seen.

Police were able to identify the suspects using surveillance video footage and finding gunshot residue on the suspect’s hands. Matching clothing, a handgun, and the dirtbike were found at the residence, as well.

The suspect has been arrested on two charges including felony discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault. He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.