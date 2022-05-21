DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – 46-year-old Brad Dumas from Fruitland was apprehended and booked into Duchesne County Jail in connection with several burglaries around the county, police say.

On Friday, May 20, an officer with the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) assisted to a “tip” about Dumas after a photo was reportedly put on Facebook showing a man, who was wearing only one shoe, trespassing on private property at around 10 p.m. Thursday evening.

After locating the residence, the officer searched the area and found a dog, police say, that “was known to belong to Mr. Brad Dumas.”

Police say the dog circled around before going back to a camp trailer on the property, where it went under the trailer and stayed.

Authorities say footprints were found leading to the trailer that were consistent with a man missing a shoe.

The trailer was reportedly locked, but the owner of the property stated that the trailer was never locked.

Upon gaining access to the trailer, police say the suspect was found lying on a bed eating food that was stolen.

Dumas was taken into custody, and he told police that he is homeless, and “wants and needs some counseling and help.”

However, Dumas is being charged with multiple other burglaries that have occurred in Duchesne County over the past several months.

The probable cause statement on his most recent arrest states, “Mr. Brad H. Dumas is a serious threat and risk to the community as he has proven with his own actions of burglaries and thefts that he has committed. His actions are a danger to the community as well as himself.”

Dumas was arrested for the offenses of burglary of a dwelling and theft.

No further information is currently available.