Man arrested after refusing to wear mask in Provo Smith’s

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) — A man was arrested after police say he refused to wear a mask inside a Smith’s Food and Drug Store in Provo Tuesday.

According to a probable cause statement, Elijah Brandt Webb was at the bank counter inside Smith’s when the bank manager of the store requested that Webb put on a mask.

Webb then argued with the bank manager about why he was being forced to wear a mask, then asking customers in the store why they were wearing masks, a probable cause statement said.

The bank manager said that Webb was causing a scene and asked him to leave 5 times, which Webb refused to do.

Webb continued to argue with the bank manager and other customers until police had to remove him from the store, a probable cause statement said.

LATEST NEWS:

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots