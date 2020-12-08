Man arrested after refusing to wear mask in Provo Smith’s

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) — A man was arrested after police say he refused to wear a mask inside a Smith’s Food and Drug Store in Provo Tuesday.

According to a probable cause statement, Elijah Brandt Webb was at the bank counter inside Smith’s when the bank manager of the store requested that Webb put on a mask.

Webb then argued with the bank manager about why he was being forced to wear a mask, then asking customers in the store why they were wearing masks, a probable cause statement said.

The bank manager said that Webb was causing a scene and asked him to leave 5 times, which Webb refused to do.

Webb continued to argue with the bank manager and other customers until police had to remove him from the store, a probable cause statement said.

