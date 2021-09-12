Man arrested after ramming multiple cars, including police in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man for crashing into multiple vehicles on a driving rampage, including police cars on Sunday morning.

The suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Cory Adams from Shoshone, Idaho.

The Bountiful City Police Department first responded to multiple calls around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, reporting a truck driving recklessly while attempting to ram another car.

Adams successfully rammed a car near 2600 South Main Street and fled the scene, police say.

Leading officers on a chase, Adams continued driving until police attempted to stop him near 1500 South Main Street.

Uncooperative, the suspect rammed into yet another vehicle, as well as a police car, while continuing to flee.

Along the way, Adams tried ramming two other police cars who were pursuing him, but was unsuccessful. Officers eventually tailed him into a cul-de-sac near Bountiful Boulevard and 400 South.

A standoff ensued when Adams refused to surrender, police say. Eventually, a SWAT Team was brought onto the scene where they were able to successfully capture the suspect.

Adams has been arrested on seven charges including aggravated assault, fleeing, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

He is currently booked at the Davis County Jail. Police are still investigating the incident and asks anyone with information about the case to call Bountiful Police Detectives at (801) 298-6000.