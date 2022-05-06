TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase in Tooele early Friday morning.

The Unified Police Department (UPD) says the incident happened around 3:40 a.m. when the suspect drove past a Kennecott building’s security gate around 3:40 a.m.

Security cameras tried locating the suspect’s vehicle, but couldn’t find him for nearly an hour.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect spotted officers and crashed through another gate on the property to escape authorities.

As police pursued the suspect, the man’s vehicle tires were spiked. During the chase, police say the vehicle also somehow lost a tire.

As the chase continued, the suspect crashed near I-80 westbound around the 2100 ramp to Highway 201.

When the car stopped, the suspect stepped out of the vehicle and a police K-9 was deployed, successfully taking the man down.

Authorities say the suspect was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained from both the crash and the K-9 attack.

Officers are still investigating the case and do not yet know the suspect’s motive for the incident.