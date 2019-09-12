Man arrested after police find ‘large amounts’ of child porn on his computers

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 35-year-old man is facing multiple felonies after police said they found a “large amount” of child pornography on his computer on Tuesday.

According to booking records, Jared Kenji Motogawa was arrested after a search warrant was executed on his home. The warrant stemmed from an investigation into someone sharing files containing child pornography.

During a search of Motogawa’s home, police said they discovered images and videos of girls, ages 3 to 7, being raped and sexually assaulted by men on his computer.

Police said they found large amounts of child pornography similar in nature on several devices belonging to Motogawa.

Motogawa was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on a $100,000 bail. He is facing 10 counts second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police requested a higher bail due to the severity of the images they found in addition to knowing several children the same ages as those in the videos frequent Motogawa’s home.

A background check for Motogawa shows no criminal history in Utah.

Internet Crimes Against Children:



Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at 801.281.1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

