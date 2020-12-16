Man arrested after Millcreek SWAT incident

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A 24-year-old man is in custody after a reported SWAT incident in Millcreek on Wednesday.

Authorities say the incident took place near 1300 West and 4200 South.

The man, Vilaketi Bloomfield, reported stole a car that authorities, which authorities were able to stop using a spike strip.

Bloomfield then ran into a neighborhood. His girlfriend reportedly told police that Bloomfield was armed and is familiar to police, causing a heavy law enforcement presence.

Records show that Bloomfield has multiple felony warrants for drug possession, theft, evading police, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and other narcotics-related charges.

In 2019 and this year, Bloomfield has been arrested several times for having a gun as a convicted felon.

