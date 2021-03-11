Man arrested after leading police on pursuit through Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit on Thursday evening.

According to Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department, officers were called to the area of 890 Storm Mountain Drive in Taylorsville for a domestic violence incident. Reports indicated that a man was waving a gun around.

Officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and began pursuing it.

The pursuing officers attempted to spike the suspect’s car. The suspect continued to flee from the police until he later crashed. Officials said the suspect then got out of the car and ran from officers.

Officers were able to take the man into custody a short time later near the intersection of 3900 South and 900 East.

According to Sgt. Melody Cutler, two officers suffered minor injuries in the pursuit.

No information about the suspect has been released.