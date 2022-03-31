WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A West Valley City man has been arrested after he allegedly held his parents hostage in their home on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old man was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. following several hours of SWAT team negotiations.

Police say the suspect kicked down his parent’s locked bedroom door. The man did not allow his parents to leave their bedroom while holding a gun, arresting documents show.

The parents told police they were in fear for their lives and felt they couldn’t escape without the suspect shooting them.

Negotiators were able to convince the suspect to come outside. Police found the gun that the suspect was holding with a full round in the chamber, court records state.

Police also found marijuana in the man’s room.

The 33-year-old was arrested for aggravated kidnapping, criminal mischief, possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.