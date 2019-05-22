Man arrested after fleeing from police after domestic incident in Cottonwood Heights

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Salt Lake County Jail

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) - A man is in jail facing multiple felony charges after police said he led officers on a chase following a domestic incident in Cottonwood Heights.

According to a press release issued by Cottonwood Heights Lt. Dan Bartlett, officers responded to a burglary call around 10:30 a.m. where Javier Armenta, 34, was attempting to gain entry into the residence of his estranged wife.

Armenta fled prior to officers' arrival but he was spotted in his vehicle. Police said he appeared intoxicated and was driving erratically, the release states.

Officers attempted to stop Armenta but were unsuccessful and a chase with the suspect started. Officers decided it was best to use a PIT maneuver in order to stop Armenta's car.

Armenta was evaluated by medical personnel then booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for felony fleeing, threats, and aggravated assault on an officer for ramming a patrol vehicle in his attempt to flee.

There was minor damage to the police vehicles.

Armenta has a long criminal history including several convictions each of disorderly conduct, intoxication, driving on suspended license and DUI, domestic violence and assault.



