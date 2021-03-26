Man arrested after fatal hit and run in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – A driver who police say was involved in a fatal hit and run at 500 North State Street was arrested on Friday.

According to the Hurricane Police Department, William J. Hendrickson admitted to being behind the wheel of a car that hit a 22-year-old Hurricane man, killing him.

Hendrickson was identified by police through security camera footage from a local business, which showed him driving the Honda Ridgeline involved in the incident.

In an interview with police, Hendrickson told officers he knew he had hit something but thought it was debris in the road.

On March 21, the Hurricane Police Department was dispatched to the area of 500 North State Street for a welfare check at 1:18 a.m.

According to Hurricane Police Dispatch, a 22-year-old Hurricane resident was reportedly in the roadway acting ‘strangely’ and had almost been hit by a vehicle.

As officers were en route, a car then struck the man and fled the scene around 1:21 a.m.

Officers on the scene attempted to perform life-saving treatment on the man but were unsuccessful.

Hendrickson was arrested and booked into jail for leaving the scene of a fatal accident.