Man arrested after crashing stolen car into tree in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into a tree on Monday morning.

Salt Lake City Police have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Clarence Ballow.

Police say the incident happened around 2 a.m. when officers spotted a vehicle driving without lights near 1700 South State Street. When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the suspect stepped on the gas and sped off.

Officers later witnessed the suspect crashing the stolen car into a tree near 1700 South 200 East. Police say the suspect hopped out of the car and started fleeing on foot. Officers were able to successfully capture him after a brief foot chase.

The suspect has been arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, and failure to stop at the command of a police officer. He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.