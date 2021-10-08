Man arrested after body found in Park City by woman walking dog

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Park City man has been arrested for allegedly murdering another man early Thursday morning.

At around 7 a.m., a woman was walking her dog on Countryside Circle in Highland Estates, near I-80, when she found a body lying in the grass of a home. She called the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, who quickly arrived on the scene.

Deputies confirmed 50-year-old John Krieg of Park City had died. Investigators determined Krieg had an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. While deputies were on scene, another man came out of a nearby home with a gunshot wound to his hand. That man was identified as 58-year-old James Ramsdell of Park City. After receiving medical care for his wound, deputies detained Ramsdell for questioning.

Investigators found Krieg had been living in a basement apartment in the home where his body was found. Ramsdell lives in the upper level of the same home, the Sheriff’s Office explains.

In the early morning hours on Thursday, investigators say Ramsdell got into an altercation while drinking alcohol. At some point, “a small handgun was introduced.”

Ramsdell and Krieg then exited the home and were arguing, investigators explain, adding that “Ramsdell returned to the residence, but Krieg did not.” Law enforcement was not called until the woman found Krieg’s body lying near the roadway.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Ramsdell has been booked into the county jail on suspicion of murder, a first-degree felony, and several other charges: discharging a firearm, carrying a weapon while under the influence, intoxication, and disorderly conduct.