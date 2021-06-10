Man arrested after attempting to kidnap infant from stroller in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to abduct a 6-month-old child in Midvale.

According to police reports, a mother and her little girl were crossing a street in Midvale Wednesday when a man came up and grabbed the child’s stroller, yanking her away from the mother.

Immediately, police say the woman quickly grabbed the stroller away from the man and called her husband, who was nearby, for help.

When the husband arrived, he asked the man, later identified by police as 31-year-old Andrew Simpson, if he tried to take their baby stroller.

Simpson responded, “F**k yeah I did,” according to arrest reports.

Probable cause documents indicate that the husband then hit Simpson and chased him into a gas station nearby, where a store clerk detained him until police arrived.

Upon arrival at the gas station, officers recognized Simpson from a “previous experience.”

Turns out, Simpson had been banned from the gas station for other prior incidents, according to police.

Simpson was checked by paramedics after the incident and booked into Salt Lake County Jail on charges of child kidnapping and criminal trespass for violating his ban from the gas station.

After speaking with the suspect, officers said Simpson was “unaware of reality,” as he compared the child to “The Mandelorian” and uttered several incoherent statements while recalling the incident, according to a probable cause statement.

Probable cause documents indicate that Simpson is known as being “mentally unstable” and is known to “abuse illicit drugs.”