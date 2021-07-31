Man arrested after attempting to carjack 3 women in SLC, police say

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is behind bars after police say he targeted young women in a series of carjackings in Salt Lake City.

35-year-old Oscar Jimenez was arrested on three counts of aggravated robbery, giving false identification to police, and disorderly conduct.

According to arresting documents, Jimenez allegedly attempted to push a woman out of the driver’s side door as she was getting out of her car.

The woman told police she then had to fight off Jimenez to prevent him from stealing her vehicle

Jimenez allegedly attempted to get into two other vehicles, also driven by women, arresting documents show.

Witnesses told police that Jimenez appeared to specifically target young women, according to arresting documents.

Jimenez was taken into custody and transported to the Salt Lake County Jail. He is being held without bail.