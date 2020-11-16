Man arrested after attacking two people with machete in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was arrested after he reportedly attacked two other men with a machete in St. George on November 1st.

According to a probable cause statement, St. George Police officers responded to a call for a fight in progress at the One and Only Bar at 64 North 800 East just before 2:00 a.m. on the morning of November 1.

When officers arrived on scene, they arrest an intoxicated man who had “minor facial injuries and scrapes on his arms,” a probable cause statement said

The man told officers than another man had “jumped him and attempted to slash him with a machete.” The man said he was able to throw some punches and knock the man wielding the machete to the ground.

Officers then interviewed a bouncer of the One and Only Bar, who confirmed the injured man’s statement, with the bouncer adding that the suspect swung the machete at him and “almost slit his throat.” a probable cause statement said.

The suspect, identified by police as Douglas J. Jackson drove away from the scene while reportedly being intoxicated.

On November 13, St. George Police officers located and arrested Jackson at 2650 East 250 North in St. George, admitting to officers that he had swung a machete in the air in order to defend himself during the fight, but denied actually hitting anyone with the machete.

MORE NEWS: