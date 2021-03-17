Man arrested after allegedly trying to pay teen girls for sex

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – A Payson man was arrested on March 14 after police say he attempted to pay teenage girls for sex, also allgedly giving them drugs.

According to a probable cause statement, on March 13, officers were informed by a teenage girl that the suspect, Daniel Sanchez, 45, sent her text messages to “sexually entice” her.

The girl then identified two other teenage girls who Sanchez had messaged to perform sexual acts for money.

The first victim told police that she and several other people had gathered for a party at Sanchez’s trailer around January. Police documents say that Sanchez offered the teenage girl $100 in exchange for sexual acts. He also requested sexual acts to be performed on him and his juvenile son, documents stated.

A second victim told police that Sanchez also offered to pay her for sexual acts outside of his trailer on the same night.

A third victim was interviewed by police and told officers that on Feb. 13 that Sanchez propositioned her to perform sexual acts while with several other juveniles at Beer Can Flats in Payson Canyon. According to a probable cause statement, Sanchez pulled out a pipe containing a “white and yellow substance” and demanded the girl to smoke it. Sanchez told the girl that it was methamphetamine, according to the probable cause statement.

The second victim also told police of 2 more instances, the first one of which involved Sanchez offering to pay her $50 for sexual acts while in a car. In another instance, Sanchez offered the victim an orange bill with “N 955” and told her “she could take it or sell it.” Officers identified the pill as a schedule II Amphetamine, according to arresting documents.

Later, when interviewed by police, Sanchez said he was only asked the girls to perform sexual acts to “test” a rumor he heard about the girls to “keep his son safe.”

Sanchez was the transported to the Utah County Jail.

While Sanchez was in jail, officers found a small bag of Methamphetamine in his wallet along with a small bag of orange pills that police say had the same markings as those given to one of the victims.

Sanchez is facing multiple charges including enticing of a minor, 2 counts of human trafficking of a child, 1 count of obstruction of justice, 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.