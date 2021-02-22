Man arrested after allegedly stealing family’s car at hospital in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after police say he immediately stole a family’s car after he was released from St. Marks Hospital on Thursday.

According to a probable cause statement, the suspect, identified as Alexander Harward, 28, waited for a family to exit their car at St. Mark’s Hospital on Feb. 18.

Harward was caught on surveilance cameras stealing the car.

According to a probable cause statement, on Friday, Feb.19 police were able to locate Harward with the vehicle.

During the arrest, Harward removed multiple items from the stolen car, including a child’s car seat and a bracelet that belonged to one of the victims, a probable cause statement said.

The bracelet, according to a probable cause statement, “was the only possession which the victim had to remember their best friend was is deceased and the emotional impact on the victim brought her to tears when it was found to be missing.”

Officers also found methamphetamine and tinfoil “tooters” in the stolen car when Harward was arrested.

Police said when Harward was arrested, he “immediately began having seizures and claimed he had a right to have medical attention instead of (going) to the jail.”

Officers then called United Fire Authority Medical professionals to check on Harward, but he refused medical treatment, saying he wanted to go to the hospital instead, a probable cause statement said.

UFA personnel cleared Harward to be booked into jail.

A probable cause statement indicated that Harward has a long criminal history, with arresting officers classifying him as a “habitual offender with a significant theft and drug-related history.”

Harward is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.