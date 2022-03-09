ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been charged with five separate offenses after stealing nearly $30k in golf equipment from the Bloomington Country Club in St. George.

On Monday, March 7, St. George Police received a call about an individual trying to pawn multiple sets of golf clubs that were suspected to be stolen.

An employee at the pawn shop Derrick, had already received a phone call from the Bloomington Country Club about stolen golf clubs, and to be on the look out for anyone trying to pawn golf equipment.

When Scott Brandt, the manager for the Bloomington Country Club, responded to the call about the stolen clubs, he was able to identify the items as the ones stolen from his business on Sunday.

The golf clubs were subsequently released to Scott to return to their owners, the suspect was placed under arrest for possession of stolen property.

During a search of the suspect, police found knives, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

The suspect was taken to the St. George Police Department, then transferred to the Washington County Jail.

Upon a search of the suspect’s motel room, officers found additional golf equipment that had been reported stolen from the country club.

The suspect received the following charges: