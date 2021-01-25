Man arrested after allegedly stabbing teen at least 16 times in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a teen at least 16 times in Layton on Friday.

According to a probable cause statement, officers with the Layton Police Department were called to Primary Children’s Hospital in Layton for a report of a 16-year-old boy who had been stabbed at least 16 times in his wrist, arm, back, and chest.

A witness to the stabbing told police that her former boyfriend and father of her 1-year-old child, identified as Darryl Levi Lindley, 21, was responsible.

The witness told officers that Lindley requested a ride from her and the victim to downtown Salt Lake City. Lindley got out of the car once they arrived at the address and got back in the car 15 minutes later to return home.

A probable cause statement said that just before they arrived at his home, Lindley punched the victim in the face while inside the car.

The witness told police that Lindley and the victim wanted to fight each other, and arranged to fight each other in the parking lot of the Fresh Market in Layton, each agreeing to fight without weapons.

A probable cause statement said the witness began to record the fight, when Layton reached into his sweatshirt, pulled out an object, and stabbed the victim in the torso, stabbing the victim 16 times in the victim’s torso wrist, arm back and chest during the fight.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Officers were to obtain a warrant to search Lindley’s home, where they found clothes and shoes, similar to what the suspect was wearing in the video of the fight taken by the witness, with what appeared to be blood splattered on them. Officers were also able to locate a foldable box cutter underneath with appeared to have blood on it under a couch cushion in the home.

A probable cause statement also said that officers asked Lindley to unlock his phone and that if he did not could potentially be charged with obstruction of justice. Still, Lindley refused to unlock his phone for the officers.

Police said that Lindley was on probation for aggravated assault involving a firearm at the time of the alleged stabbing.

Lindley was arrested for attempted murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.