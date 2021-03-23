Man arrested after allegedly shooting friend in ‘self-defense’ in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead after his friend says they began arguing early Tuesday morning in West Valley City.

West Valley City Police say they were called to a motorhome parked outside of a house on W. Claybourne Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. after 58-year-old Glen Hogue reported that he had just shot his friend, 60-year-old Troy Frampton.

Hogue told police he and Frampton had been together in the motorhome consuming alcohol. The two then began fighting and the argument turned physical, Hogue told police.

Hogue alleges Frampton attacked him, and he fired a gun in self-defense. Frampton was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

According to the probable cause statement obtained by ABC4, Hogue told investigators Frampton went to show him he had a gun, which Hogue allegedly took from Frampton. Hogue says Frampton tried to get the gun back, and “when he grabbed the gun, it went off accidentally into the floor.”

After a short time, Hogue says there was an altercation after Frampton allegedly attacked him. He told investigators the gun then went off twice, striking Frampton.

West Valley City Police say investigators worked throughout the night to gather evidence and conduct interviews. They say that evidence and information do not support Hogue’s claim of self-defense.

Hogue has now been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for homicide.

West Valley City Police say this is the first homicide in the city this year, as well as the first since July 2020.