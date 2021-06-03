Man arrested after allegedly setting 6 fires along Ogden trail

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after 6 fires were set along an Ogden trail Thursday.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a “suspicious” fire along a trail system located near 1900 W. 1500 S. in Ogden.

Emergency crews were able to put out the fire, but through further investigation, determined it had been set intentionally, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators later determined that a total of 6 fires had been set along the trail.

Deputy Fire Chief Britt Clark of the Weber Fire District says responders were fortunate that the fires didn’t spread quickly.

“It is really hot today but we were fortunate with a couple things. We really didn’t have any wind today and so the fires although they were spreading, they weren’t spreading quickly. It was fairly slow,” Clark tells ABC4.

Clark says Weber Fire District’s initial response wasn’t enough to handle the fires, so other brush trucks and structure engines were called in to assist.

In total, 30 firefighters from Weber Fire District, Ogden, Riverdale and Roy responded to the fires.

No one was injured and no property was damaged in the fire, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is interviewing a person of interest who may have been involved in the fires.

An investigation is ongoing.