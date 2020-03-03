Man arrested after allegedly raping woman he met on common LDS dating app

WEBER COUNTY (ABC4 News) – There are a variety of dating apps that target specific demographics. From millennials to Christians, farmers and even members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Usually, people log on trusting that it will be a safe experience. But Saturday, a man was arrested in Weber County for allegedly raping a woman he met on an LDS dating app.

Kade Duane Peterson, 23, is facing a first-degree felony after allegedly raping a woman he met on the dating app called Mutual. Police arrested him Friday.

ABC4 News spoke with someone who uses that app and says a possible incident like this is worrisome.

“It kind of freaks you out,” said Braden Clark, a Mutual app user.

Braden Clark says it’s important to be extra cautious when using any dating app.

“People who use the app are usually from the LDS Church. Which it doesn’t have to be but that’s really the kind of people that are using it,” said Clark.

Clark says when he’s connected with someone, he tries to get to know them and it’s important to make sure the other person feels at ease.

“To let them be a little more comfortable with me, meet them in public,” said Clark.

According to a police affidavit, Peterson and the victim met on the Mutual app, after communicating for several days on the application, they agreed to go on a date on Nov. 1, when Peterson picked her up in his car.

The affidavit states the victim suffers from a traumatic brain injury and weakness on the left side of her body from an unrelated incident. Peterson allegedly drove the victim to a wooded area. They both got in the back of the car, that’s when Peterson raped the victim, according to the affidavit.

Clark says using dating apps is common but after hearing about this, he encourages people to be more cautious.

The victim needed medical attention after the alleged rape. After being called into questioning, the officer asked Peterson about meeting up with the victim. He then chose to remain silent and refused to answer any more questions. Peterson remains behind bars, on a $20,000 bond.

Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100