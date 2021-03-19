Man arrested after allegedly fleeing Murray crash that killed passenger

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing charges after allegedly driving into a power pole, fleeing the scene, and attempting to evade officers by getting on a Trax train.

The probable cause statement says 30-year-old Francisco Madrid was arrested on charges of failure to remain at an accident involving death and obstruction of justice.

Officers say they responded to a single-vehicle accident on Thursday, March 18, in which a passenger died. The driver, later identified as Madrid, was said to have lefted the scene of the accident before police arrived.

Witnesses reported driver got into a taxi a few blocks away. The taxi driver described the suspect and said he dropped Madrid at a motel.

When police got to the motel, they reported seeing Madrid leave his room and get onto a Trax train.

Officer say they were able to follow the train to the next stop and take Madrid into custody.

He allegedly told police had had fallen asleep at the wheel ahead of the crash.

Madrid is innocent until proven guilty.