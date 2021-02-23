Man arrested after allegedly committing 4 armed robberies in 3 days

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in Sandy on Monday after police say he committed multiple robberies at gas stations on Saturday and Sunday.

According to a probable cause statement, the suspect, Jose Raymond Cornejo, was arrested on four counts of aggravated robbery.

Documents show that Cornejo committed the first of the armed robberies around 10:56 A.M. on Saturday, Feb. 20, when Cornejo entered the Speedway gas station located at 10615 South 700 East in Sandy. A probable cause statement said that Cornejo pulled a black handgun and collected $200 before he left the store.

The second robbery, according to a probable cause statement, was committed at a 7-Eleven at 9769 South 700 East on Saturday, Feb. 21 around 8:11 a.m. Documents say that Cornejo entered the gas station, pulled out a black handgun, and demanded money. No money was given to Cornejo and he ran off, a probable cause statement said.

Cornejo allegedly committed the third robbery on Sunday, Feb. 21 just 6 minutes after he allegedly tried to rob the 7 Eleven, a probable cause statement said. According to official documents, Cornejo allegedly pulled a black handgun at the Chevron Gas Station at 80006 South 700 East in Sandy and ran off. Surveillance video shows Cornejo walking away from a silver car which was parked near the Chevron, a probable cause statement said.

The fourth robbery was allegedly committed around 12:50 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22. According to a probable cause statement, Cornejo entered a Chevron gas station located at 3984 West 3500 South, pulled out a black handgun, and demanded money. Police said the suspect left the scene in a gold car, which was captured on surveillance video.

Investigators later located the gold car and were able to take Cornejo into custody, according to a probable cause statement. Documents said that Cornejo later admitted to committing all 4 robberies in an interview with police.

He was later booked into Salt Lake County Jail.

The Sandy City Police Department posted about Cornejo’s arrest on their Facebook page, attributing the arrest to “an alert citizen” reporting a suspicious vehicle to police, which ultimately lead to Cornejo’s arrest.

“Stellar teamwork by our citizens and investigators to apprehend this suspect,” the Sandy City Police Department said in a Facebook post.