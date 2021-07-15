Man arrested after alleged attempted kidnapping in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after police say he tried to kidnap a woman in Ogden Thursday morning.

Russell F. Beasley, 66, has been arrested on one count of attempted kidnapping.

According to a probable cause statement, around 10:34 a.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping near the 100 block of 25th street in Ogden.

A woman told police that a man, later identified as Beasley, “began following her and getting closer and closer to her as she was walking.”

Beasley then allegedly put his right arm around the woman’s neck and tried to pull her.

The woman said she was able to turn around and elbow Beasley, forcing him to run off on 25th st.

Surveillance cameras in the area allegedly show Beasley following the woman and then a struggle happening behind a tree, a probable cause statement said.

An officer was later able to locate the suspect in a nearby park where he was then taken into custody.

He is currently being held in the Weber County Jail.