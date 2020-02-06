Man arrested after accidentally shooting 14-year-old

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was arrested Tuesday after police said he accidentally shot a 14-year-old while riding in the back seat of a car.

According to arresting documents, police were called to Primary Children’s Hospital on a report of a 14-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The teen said he was driving around with his brother and a friend and was riding in the front passenger seat when he heard a loud bang and felt he had been shot.

Police said it was determined the gunshot came from the backseat, inside the car where 18-year-old Sergio Manuel Ventura was sitting. Ventura told police they had been driving around smoking a blunt and he was messing with the gun in the back seat when it went off, according to documents.

The bullet went through the seat and struck the victim in the lower back, documents state.

During a search of the vehicle, police found an obvious bullet hole in the seat along with bullets and marijuana. The firearm was located in a storm drain a short distance later, documents state.

Ventura was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of felony discharge of a firearm in the direction of a person, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of marijuana.

Ventura does not have any criminal history in Utah and documents did not indicate whether or not he has a juvenile record.

