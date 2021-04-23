Man arrested after 2 carjackings in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is in custody after police say he committed two carjackings in three days in Salt Lake City.

According to a probable cause statement, the suspect, identified by police as 20-year-old Rigoberto Jesus Galdean, committed the first carjacking on April 19 when he approached a person with a knife near 1342 S State St.

Police say Galdean demanded the person get out of their car and give him their keys.

Galdean then drove off, and the person’s vehicle has yet to be found, a probable cause statement says.

The carjacking was caught on surveillance video from a nearby business.

Days later, on April 21, Galdean approached another victim as they got into their rental car.

A probable cause statement says Galdean got into the back seat of the car and told the victim “I have a knife.” The victim then got out of the car and ran while Galdean drove off.

Police had received several calls of a reckless driver. Galdean later wrecked the stolen car and ran away from the scene.

While running from the scene, a probable cause statement says Galdean dropped his jackets at an apartment complex.

In the jackets, police found a box cutter, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

He was then transported to the hospital to have his injuries checked out and was later taken to Salt Lake County Jail.

Galdean is facing two potential charges of first-degree aggravated robbery.