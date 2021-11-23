Man arrested after 16-year-old eats THC edible, has seizure in Park City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Park City man is in custody after allegedly giving a 16-year-old coworker a THC edible that prompted the teenager to have a seizure.

Sunday evening, Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical call for a teenager having a seizure. Initially, authorities learned the girl had eaten a THC edible and then became ill while at work.

While speaking with the girl, deputies say she described seeing 25-year-old Juan Carlos Riqueno with edible THC gummies in a Sour Patch Kids bag with a label reading “600 mg.” She says she asked Riqueno for one, and when he gave her one, he told her they were a THC product.

Later, the girl became ill and began shaking uncontrollably. She was then taken to the hospital.

While serving a warrant on Riqueno’s house, authorities say they found multiple marijuana-related items like THC vape cartridges and edibles, a substance described as LSD, one pill of MDMA, multiple bags of mushrooms, cocaine, Adderall, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Riqueno was arrested on one count each of distributing a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia as well as six counts of possession with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files