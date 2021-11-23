Man arrested after 16-year-old eats THC edible, has seizure in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Park City man is in custody after allegedly giving a 16-year-old coworker a THC edible that prompted the teenager to have a seizure.

Sunday evening, Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical call for a teenager having a seizure. Initially, authorities learned the girl had eaten a THC edible and then became ill while at work.

While speaking with the girl, deputies say she described seeing 25-year-old Juan Carlos Riqueno with edible THC gummies in a Sour Patch Kids bag with a label reading “600 mg.” She says she asked Riqueno for one, and when he gave her one, he told her they were a THC product.

Later, the girl became ill and began shaking uncontrollably. She was then taken to the hospital.

While serving a warrant on Riqueno’s house, authorities say they found multiple marijuana-related items like THC vape cartridges and edibles, a substance described as LSD, one pill of MDMA, multiple bags of mushrooms, cocaine, Adderall, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Riqueno was arrested on one count each of distributing a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia as well as six counts of possession with intent to distribute.