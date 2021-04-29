Man arrested, accused of Hurricane hit-and-run injuring two teenagers

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – An Arizona man has been taken into custody following a hit-and-run crash in Hurricane that injured two teenagers.

On April 10, Hurricane Police were called to a hit-and-run at 1150 W State Street shortly after 10 p.m. Police were told a vehicle had run the red light and hit two 15-year-old girls.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators determined a suspect vehicle and asked for the community’s help locating the suspect.

On Wednesday, Hurricane Police say investigators received information about the hit and run.

With the help of the Fredonia City Marshal’s Office, Kanab City Police, and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Preston Camp of Fredonia, Arizona.

Camp was located and questioned, police say, and the suspect vehicle was seized and will be processed for evidence.

Hurricane Police say Camp was arrested on two couts of aggravated assault, obstruction of justice, accident involving injury, speeding, and failure to stop. Additionally charges may be added at a later time.

Arresting documents say investigators spoke with a witness who had been in the back seat of Camp’s car at the time of the incident. That witness said Camp “knew he struck something but continued to drive.” The witness allegedly told Camp they believed it was a person that had been struck, Camp “said it was a deer and continued to drive.”

Investigators say the witness informed them that Camp had taken the vehicle to Nevada where the car was painted black, coverings its original silver color. When asked about this, Camp said a friend had the vehicle and did not know what had happened to it.

Formal charges have not yet been filed against Camp.