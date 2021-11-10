Man arrest for aggravated assault, multiple guns seized in Salt Lake City

Firearms seized from an aggravated assault suspect in Salt Lake City in November 2021. (Salt Lake City Police)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 28-year-old man has been arrested for aggravated assault after Salt Lake City Police found him with four firearms and drugs following a Saturday incident.

At around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, police were called to the area of 970 North Oakley Street about a possible disturbance involving a firearm. During their investigation, Salt Lake City Police say officers determined a group of three men, including the suspect, had been inside the home during an argument.

The suspect, Freddy Garcia, was asked to leave, police learned.

After being told to leave, Garcia allegedly hit one of the victims in the head with a firearm and ran away before police arrived. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During their investigation, Salt Lake City officers and detectives were able to locate Garcia and safely take him into custody near 1500 West 900 South. Following a search warrant, police found four firearms, illegal narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

Garcia was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of aggravated assault.