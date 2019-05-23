Local News

Man arrest after SWAT situation in connection with recent carjacking

By:
Posted: May 23, 2019 / 06:41 AM MDT / Updated: May 23, 2019 / 06:44 AM MDT

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) –A SWAT standoff near 19th South and Main Street in Salt Lake City ends with a carjacking suspect under arrest.

Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department say the suspect was involved in last weeks carjacking, where a woman’s car was taken with a child in the back seat.

 Officers say they received tips claiming the suspect was inside the home, Authorities say people inside the home confirmed he was.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home. Officials say SWAT was dispatched and the man was taken from the home and booked into jail on multiple felony warrants.

Police are still investigating to determine what other charges he will face connected to the carjacking.

 

 

