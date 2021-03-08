WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Man apprehended over 10 years after being charged with sexual abuse of child

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Over 10 years after being charged of sexually abusing a child in Salt Lake City, authorities say a man has been arrested.

Court records show 44-year-old Orlando Aleman of West Jordan was charged in November 2010 of four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl. Aleman is accused of inappropriately touching the girl on two separate occasions.

Salt Lake County records show Aleman, a resident of Mexico, was taken into custody Saturday as part of a federal detainees-interstate agreement after a warrant for his arrest was issued on November 30, 2021.

Records show Aleman is now being held on a $1 million bond.

A future court date has not been set yet for Aleman. No other details are available at this time.

