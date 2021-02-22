Man allegedly tries to run over police, found hiding with girlfriend in RV

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were taken into custody after they allegedly tried to run over police and were found hiding in an RV among drug paraphernalia.

According to the probable cause statements for 31-year-old Christopher Scott and 32-year-old Courtenay Fenner, Ogden Police located Scott, a parole fugitive, parked at an inn on Sunday.

When officers parked in front of Scott’s vehicle and began approaching it, Scott allegedly began revving his vehicle. Scott continued to disregard officers’ calls for him to stop and ultimately “accelerated sharply out of the parking stall where he had been parked.” The probable cause statement says one officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

While driving away, Scott reportedly hit two vehicles at a nearby intersection.

Authorities say they later received information that Scott and Fenner were staying in an RV by KOA staff.

After obtaining a search warrant, police say they were able to find Scott and Fenner hiding in the void space beneath a folding futon-style couch in the RV. Scott allegedly refused to give his hands up to officers for handcuffing, so officers say they had to use force.

Officers report that a search of the trailer resulted in locating a container with about 3.9 grams of an off-white crystalline substance that tested positive for amphetamines. Several needles and a water bong were also found.

Fenner told authorities that she and Scott had returned to the trailer and both smoked methamphetamine together.

The probable cause statement says Scott was arrested on offenses of possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, assault against peace officer with a weapon/force, reckless driving, failure to stop or respond at command of police, interference with arresting officer, obstruction of justice, and failure to remain at the scene of an accident. Fenner was arrested on offenses of interference with arresting officer, possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

No other details are available at this time.