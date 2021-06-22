Man allegedly tries tasing Utah authorities, arrested

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man has been accused of trying to tase an officer in Ogden.

According to court documents obtained by ABC4, 38-year-old Eric Mark was taken into custody on multiple charges, including disarming a police officer, aggravated assault, assault against a police officer with a weapon/force, and multiple counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child causing serious injury with a weapon.

On Saturday, Weber County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home for a report of a father and adult son fighting.

While en route, deputies say they were informed the son, Mark, was kicking a door down. Deputies arrived and found Mark was “verbally aggressive and belligerent and slammed and locked the front door.”

When Mark’s father tried opening the door, Mark allegedly kicked it shut and would not allow it to be opened.

Deputies say they were informed that Mark had tackled his father to the ground and strangled him, all in front of four juveniles.

When authorities tried speaking with Mark, he allegedly kept his hands behind his back and would not show them to deputies. After refusing to comply, deputies tased Mark, according to the probable cause statement.

As Mark continued to struggle with officers, Mark’s wife allegedly began assaulting the officers. While one deputy took her into custody, Mark reportedly took an officer’s taser and tried using it against authorities.

Once Mark was taken into custody, deputies say they repeatedly told him “to be quiet as he was disturbing neighbors, with no compliance.” Deputies had to use “further force” to place Mark in a police car, according to court documents.

Authorities say both Mark and his wife smelled of alcohol and appeared to have slurred speech.

Court records show Mark is already on probation in Tennessee for assaulting a peace officer. He was transported to the Weber County Jail.