Man allegedly tries pulling woman into bushes, Unified Police investigating

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking for the community’s help to locate a man accused of trying to drag a woman into some bushes in Salt Lake County.

According to Unified Police, a woman and her daughter were walking down the trail from Dog Lake near the trailhead at Butler Fork in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday at around 4 p.m.

The woman says she felt someone tug on her backpack. She tells police a man was trying to drag her into the bushes.

Police explain the woman pepper-sprayed the man.

She describes the man as over 6-feet tall with a long white or blond beard, freckles, a face mask, and a black hoodie. He is also described as being on the heavy side.

If you saw anything on this day, or have any other information, you are asked to contact police at 801-743-7000. Reference case number 21-89795.