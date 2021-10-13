Man allegedly cuts woman’s face with saw, arrested after SLC SWAT incident

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman is in the hospital and a man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Salt Lake City overnight.

At around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Salt Lake City Police were notified of a fight near the intersection of 300 East and 200 South. Officers arrived and learned three people were outside walking a dog when a man approached them.

The man somehow began entangled in the dog leash, leading to a verbal altercation between him and the three people walking the dog. During the altercation, Salt Lake City Police say the man used a reciprocating saw and assaulted a woman by cutting her above her eye. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

After assaulting the woman, police say the man returned to his nearby home, grabbed a metal pipe, and broke out a window in a vehicle. Before officers could arrive on the scene, they report the man returned to his home.

When patrol officers tried to contact the man by phone and giving verbal commands over a loudspeaker, they say the man refused to come out of the home. A Salt Lake City SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team were called in.

Those teams arrived on the scene and tried additional efforts to contact the man. At around 2 a.m. on Wednesday – about three hours after the incident began – SWAT entered the home and found the man inside a bedroom. He was taken into custody without further incident. Neither the suspect nor any Salt Lake City Police members were injured.

The name and age of the suspect will not be released until he has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, police say. The incident is still under investigation and no additional information is being released at this time.

ABC4 will provide updates on this story as information becomes available.