Man allegedly breaks into apartment, threatens person with machete in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man is now behind bars after he allegedly broke into a Cedar City apartment and assaulted a person with a machete Wednesday.

According to a probable cause statement, the victim of the assault told the responding officers that he was sitting on his couch when the suspect, identified as Carl Albert Graves, 49, walked into the apartment.

The victim told officers he then noticed Graves had a machete in his hand.

The victim said Graves was accusing him of “hanging out with his wife” and was “challenging him to fight”, a probable cause statement said. The victim then told Graves he was going to call the police after which Graves walked out of the apartment, documents said.

A few moments later, a probable cause statement said Graves returned to the apartment with machete in hand and “challenged the victim into coming down to the parking lot and ‘handling it like men.'”

Documents state that the victim asked Graves to leave and “put his hand up in a defensive position” when Graves allegedly swung at the side of the victim’s head, giving him a minor injury to his ear.

The night before the incident, Graves told police that the victim had called him “vulgar names” and went to the apartment to talk to him about it the next day. When Graves was asked why he brought a machete to the victim’s apartment, Graves told officers that the victim “was going to sharpen it for him,” a probable cause statement said.

After taking him into custody, an arresting officer was reviewing footage of the arrest for report purposes and saw Graves had reached into his pants, pull out a bag and put it into his mouth, and started chewing it.

A probable cause statement said the officer then went to his patrol car and found “a small piece of plastic in the corner” where Graves had spit it out. The officer unfolded the piece of plastic and noticed “white pieces” on his black gloves. The pieces were later tested and found to be methamphetamine.

Graves now faces potential charges of burglary, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, and obstruction of justice.