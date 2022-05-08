WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in Washington County on Friday after allegedly assaulting and trying to disarm Washington City police officers.

Police conducted a traffic stop on 48-year-old Jay Scott Taylor on Friday, for violations including windshield obstruction, failure to register a vehicle in Utah, as well as previous owner plates, according to court documents.

The report states that during the stop, a K-9 free air sniff of the exterior of the vehicle was conducted, and the result was positive.

While attempting to detain the suspect, authorities say he began to fight with officers, and tried to retrieve one officer’s pistol while on the ground.

Taylor reportedly had both his hands on an officer’s pistol, attempting to disarm the officer, and then attempted to disarm another officer’s taser from his thigh holster.

According to the report, Taylor was then able to get on his feet and run to his vehicle, where he grabbed a grey and black back pack from the front seat containing two loaded pistols.

As the suspect was still fighting with officers, he reportedly then grabbed a pistol from his back pack, and while trying to bring it across his body, one officer attached onto his wrist and was able to forcefully remove the pistol from his hand.

Taylor was then placed into handcuffs, authorities say.

The report states that a criminal history check was done, and Taylor was found to have been convicted for a felony in Texas.

The suspect now faces the following charges:

Aggravated Assault (Two Counts)

Disarming a Police Officer – Firearm (Two Counts)

Interference with Arresting Officer (One Count)

Failure to Stop at Command of Law Enforcement (Two Counts)

Purchase, Possession, Use of Firearm by Restricted Person (Two Counts)

Taylor was booked into jail in Washington County, where he is being held without bail.