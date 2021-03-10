Man allegedly assaults 7-year-old at park in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after police say he assaulted a 7-year-old boy at a park in St. George on March 4.

According to a probable cause statement, officers responded to Snow Park, located at 900 South 400 East in St. George for multiple reports of a disorderly person.

Multiple callers had told police that a man, who was described by witnesses as riding a green bicycle while wearing jeans and carrying a backpack, had assaulted a 7-year-old boy.

When officers arrived on the scene, a probable cause statement said the suspect was seen riding his bicycle northbound on 300 East. When officers turned on their sirens to stop the man, he reportedly started pedaling faster away from officers.

A probable cause statement said that an officer then pursued the man until he reached the top floor of a parking garage, where an officer reported the man then jumped off the parking garage, falling approximately 20 feet to the ground.

Officers lost sight of the suspect but were able to locate his backpack and bicycle. Shortly after, officers found the man hiding behind a small shed, according to arresting documents.

A probable cause statement said that officers instructed the man to stop but the man ran off. Officers then chased after the man until he jumped a fence into a playground when the officer pulled out his taser and once again ordered the man to stop running.

Arresting documents said that the man then allegedly reached into his pocket and threw a marijuana pipe into the road. Officers said that the suspect, identified as Daniel Harley Simmons then obeyed officers and was taken into custody.

After arresting Simmons, officers found multiple bags of marijuana in his underwear. Arresting documents also state that officers found marijuana in his backpack.

A probable cause statement said that the arresting officer received recent reports of Simmons allegedly selling drugs to children.

He was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, interference with an arresting officer, child abuse involving physical injury, and tampering with evidence.

He was later booked into the Washington County Jail.