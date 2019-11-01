Man accused of streaming mother’s death on Facebook charged with murder

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A man accused of streaming his mother’s death on Facebook was formally charged Thursday.

The Davis County Attorney charged Jeffery Antonio Langford, 24, with murder and obstructing justice.

According to charging documents, on October 26, police received a call about an apparent suicide. Police said Langford posted three different videos on Facebook showing the victim with at least one bullet wound to her head.

Police said in the video, Langford can be heard saying that his mother shot herself in the head but was still alive and that “he was going to have to finish it.”

Charging documents state Langford told police how his mother wanted to kill herself and she shot herself in the head three times.

“After looking at the victim’s head and where the gunshot wounds were located at least two of the shots to head were not consistent with being self-inflicted,” police determined in their report.

Charging documents indicate Langford changed his story when confronted with the inconsistencies between what he said happened and what investigators found at the scene.

When asked why he posted the videos on Facebook, he allegedly said that it was a “call for help.” Police said Langford stated he didn’t want his mother to “be in pain or a vegetable,” so he shot her at least once while she was still alive after posting the videos.

