Man accused of using stolen credit card in Cottonwood Heights

Cottonwood Height Police Dept.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS (ABC4 News)- Police in Cottonwood Heights are looking for a man accused of using a stolen credit card.

The suspect was seen leaving the Smith’s in Cottonwood Heights in a silver SUV that was either a Toyota Rav4 or Suzuki Grand Vitara

Anyone with information is to contact Det. Griffith at 801-947-7013.

