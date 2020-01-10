COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS (ABC4 News)- Police in Cottonwood Heights are looking for a man accused of using a stolen credit card.
The suspect was seen leaving the Smith’s in Cottonwood Heights in a silver SUV that was either a Toyota Rav4 or Suzuki Grand Vitara
Anyone with information is to contact Det. Griffith at 801-947-7013.
What others are reading:
- Senate Democrats call upon McConnell for fair, ‘real’ impeachment trial
- Former Titans see game vs. Ravens as chance to avenge losses
- 4 things the Chiefs need to do to beat the Texans in the playoffs
- Man accused of using stolen credit card in Cottonwood Heights
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ charity vending machines raise nearly $6.3M