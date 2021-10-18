Man accused of using hatchet, wheelchair ‘as a bulldozer’ to get into Salt Lake City apartment

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly using a hatchet and his wheelchair to break down an apartment door.

According to arresting documents, Salt Lake City Police were called to an apartment building on Saturday after the incident. A witness told police 56-year-old Juan Munguia had used a hatchet to try and open the door to an apartment. When the homeowner opened the door to see what the noise was, Munguia allegedly used his battery-powered wheelchair “as a bulldozer to force the door open and push his way into the apartment.”

While maneuvering his wheelchair into the apartment, witnesses tell Salt Lake City Police Munguia was “swinging a hatchet at the resident and his legal cohabitant wife.” Both were attempting to keep Munguia out of the apartment. He was also reportedly saying “I’ll kill you” during the incident.

Police say one of the victims suffered injuries while attempting to take the hatchet from Munguia. According to authorities, Munguia was unlawfully in the victim’s home. The altercation was only stopped when Munguia was disarmed, subdued, and his wife used the joystick on Munguia’s wheelchair to move him out of the apartment, the arresting document details.

When Salt Lake City Police spoke with Munguia, they say he explained he went to the apartment to collect a debt from his wife and brought the hatchet – described as a family heirloom belonging to his wife – to show it to her. Munguia allegedly had no answer for the chop marks on the door or how or why he was inside the apartment.

Munguia was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated burglary.