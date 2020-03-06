Man accused of trying to use woman’s late husband’s Id to withdraw money from account

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Bountiful shared surveillance Friday morning of a man accused of stealing a purse and then trying to impersonate the owner’s late husband.
According to a post on the Bountiful Police Dept. Facebook page, the man seen in the pictures broke into a vehicle and took the woman’s purse. Inside the purse, he found a driver’s license for her late husband.
“He then tried to impersonate her late husband to withdraw money from a bank account,” the post stated.
If anyone recognizes this man or has any information they are asked to call the Bountiful City Police Dept. at 801-298-6000.
