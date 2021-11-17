Man accused of throwing rocks at apartments, cars in Utah County

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old man has been arrested for damaging nearly two dozen vehicles and several apartments in Vineyard overnight.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of criminal mischief at The Vine Apartments on N Mill Road. It was reported that an individual was screaming and throwing rocks at vehicle and apartments in the area.

When deputies arrived, they found at least 20 vehicles with damage to their windows and bodies and at least three apartments with broken sliding doors and windows.

With the assistance of Orem Police, deputies were able to locate the suspect, 20-year-old Kayden Peabody. According to the arresting affidavit, Peabody had struck an officer in the head while they were attempting to detain him. When Peabody first made contact with officers, he allegedly yelled at them to shoot him and ran at them.

Authorities estimate the damage to each car at $300 and each apartment at least $500, with damages totaling at least $7,500. Peabody was booked into the Utah County Jail on one count each of assault on a peace officer and criminal mischief.

If you live in the area and notice damage to your vehicle or apartment, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact Central Dispatch at 801-794-3970 ask for a Vineyard deputy.