Man accused of threatening terrorism, falsely telling Logan Police about bomb at courthouse

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man is now being accused of threatening terrorism after telling authorities there was “an active bomb threat” at the Cache County courthouse.

In the probable cause statement obtained by ABC4, Logan Police say they were called to the Smith’s Food and Drug for a suspicious person at around 10:30 p.m. on January 31.

Dispatch told officers that the man, later identified as 35-year-old Zachary Kidd, was in the store “acting strange and mumbling about a bomb threat at the courthouse.”

Upon arrival, Logan Police say they made contact with Kidd, who then blurted out “there is an active bomb threat on the courthouse, there are two judges trying to play dirty.”

According to the probable cause statement, Kidd told officers that there was a car sitting at the courthouse because there was an active bomb threat on the building and needs to be cleared out. Kidd then told authorities that the car was his car.

When Logan Police asked him what was inside the car, Kidd told them he did not know. The probable cause statement goes on to say that Kidd stated, “I am not the threat, I am the warning.”

When officers asked him about the alleged bomb, Kidd told them it does not exist but there is a real threat to two judges. Authorities asked Kidd if the bomb was in the courthouse, the probable cause statement says Kidd told them, “I don’t know.”

Authorities report that Kidd’s vehicle was found on the lawn and walkway area in front of the First District courthouse at 135 N 100 W.

According to the probable cause statement, an Incident Command was deployed to the District Court Building and 100 W between 200 N and 100 N was shut down to all traffic.

Ultimately, no explosives were found in Kidd’s vehicle.

The probable cause statement shows Kidd is facing a potential charge of threat of terrorism. Authorities are also asking that he not be released on bail as he “would be a threat to the identified targets of this terrorism threats and would pose a danger to the community based on the destructive power of such a threat.”