Man accused of stabbing ex’s boyfriend in Salt Lake City, arrested

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 44-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing on Salt Lake City’s far east side early Tuesday morning.

Just after midnight, Salt Lake City Police say Rick Dever entered a tent belonging to his former partner.

After an argument, Dever allegedly stabbed his former partner’s boyfriend several times in the abdomen and chest, causing serious injuries.

Dever was identified by a witness and was found walking away from the crime scene.

Arresting records show Dever was taken into custody for aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Additional details were not immediately available.